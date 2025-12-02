‘New defence success depends on President Tinubu, not Gen. Musa’

President Bola Tinubu

By Chioma Obinna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has stated that the success or failure of newly appointed Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd), will depend entirely on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political will to confront Nigeria’s worsening insecurity. The group warned that the country “has no time to waste.”

In a press statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA said President Tinubu must grant the new minister full latitude to implement security reforms, stressing that the Commander-in-Chief remains constitutionally responsible for national defence outcomes.

HURIWA described Musa’s swift nomination—less than 24 hours after former minister Mohammed Badaru resigned—as “noteworthy and merit-based,” but emphasised that competence alone will not guarantee results without decisive backing from the Presidency.

“The president must give the defence minister the free hand to implement a holistic strategy to rebuild the national defence architecture,” the group said. “If the minister is not empowered to act, or if the presidency does not provide clear direction, no meaningful progress can be made.”

The association urged the Senate to expedite Musa’s confirmation, noting that his appointment has received broad public approval. It also called on the retired general to “hit the ground running” and pursue quick-win measures aimed at reducing terrorist attacks, kidnappings, and banditry.

General Musa, 58, served as Chief of Defence Staff between 2023 and October 2025. A seasoned officer, he previously commanded the Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad region, led Operation Hadin Kai, and held several strategic Army appointments. He earned the Colin Powell Award for Soldiering in 2012. Born in Sokoto in 1967, Musa graduated from the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1991 and has built a career spanning command, operations, and training roles.

President Tinubu, in a letter to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, expressed confidence that Musa would strengthen the nation’s defence architecture.

While welcoming the appointment, HURIWA urged the President to demonstrate genuine commitment to defeating terrorism by strengthening investigations, prosecutions, and accountability mechanisms. The group called on the Federal Government to disrupt terror financing networks, track masterminds of violent attacks, and ensure ongoing counter-terror operations are guided by intelligence-driven strategies.

HURIWA emphasised that Nigeria’s security situation demands urgent, coordinated action between the Presidency, the Defence Ministry, and security agencies.

“Nigerians want results, not rhetoric,” the organisation said. “General Musa has the experience. What he needs now is the full support of the President to confront escalating violence and restore public confidence in the nation’s security system.”

The group added that the next few months will determine whether the new minister can reverse the tide of insecurity or whether the country will continue to struggle with rising threats.