Neglect us at your peril in 2027, Onoh warns Mbah

Gov Mbah

…Rights Activist Decries Marginalisation of Ngwo-Uno Community

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU — Rights activist and indigene of Ngwo-Uno in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, Hon. Greg Onoh, has decried what he described as longstanding neglect of his community by successive administrations in the state. He urged Governor Peter Mbah to urgently address the grievances or risk losing the community’s political support ahead of the 2027 elections.

Onoh said the people of Ngwo-Uno have been sidelined in both infrastructural development and political appointments despite their large voting population and economic contributions to the state.

According to him, “It is unbelievable that since 1998, the days of the PDP till today, our ward has never received any appointment as commissioner, not to talk of anything higher, despite our continued die-hard support and sacrifices for successive governments.”

He lamented that a community hosting numerous industries, commercial banks and other businesses—revenue sources that contribute significantly to the state’s economy—should be left without basic amenities or meaningful government presence.

Onoh claimed that his ward has the highest number of polling units in Enugu State, giving it the capacity to influence the outcome of any election. He expressed concern that despite this political weight, Ngwo-Uno has remained excluded from key government opportunities.

“I am at a loss why an area with this political potential, which also contributes significantly to the state’s economic growth, should be neglected like this. Governor Mbah should look into this and address the lapses,” he appealed.

Warning that the community’s patience is wearing thin, Onoh said his people may reconsider their support for Governor Mbah and his party in 2027 if the alleged marginalisation persists.

He urged the state government to urgently address the needs of Ngwo-Uno and give the community its rightful place in political representation and development efforts.