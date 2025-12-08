NDPHC restores 450MW to National Grid, begins recovery of 225MW Gbarain Power Plant

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has restored an additional 450 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the national grid following the successful completion of scheduled maintenance at the Geregu National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) plant.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, the company’s Head of Corporate Communications and External Relations, Emmanuel Ojor, said the four-week extended minor inspection was carried out by Siemens Energy to improve the plant’s reliability, performance and efficiency, while extending its operational lifespan.

Confirming the development, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NDPHC, Engr. Jennifer Adighije, said the company has, within the last year, recovered six previously inactive gas turbines across its power plants.

The recovered turbines include GT4 at Calabar NIPP, GT1 at Omotosho II, GT1 and GT2 at Benin NIPP, and GT4 at Sapele NIPP. She added that GT3 and GT4 at Alaoji NIPP are currently on standby for pre-commissioning following gas supply remedial works.

Adighije said the restored units would provide a combined additional capacity of about 875MW to NDPHC’s available generation, significantly boosting national power supply.

She also revealed that restoration works have commenced on the 225MW Gbarain NIPP plant, which has been out of operation since 2020. According to her, the move is aimed at reviving dormant national assets and commercialising the plant’s output to power key industrial and commercial clusters in the Niger Delta.

Despite sector-wide challenges, Ojor said the company has recovered 110 containers of critical turbine parts and Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) components that had been abandoned at Onne Port for more than nine years.

He disclosed that NDPHC has also begun the “Light Up Nigeria” project to connect the Agbara Industrial Estate to the national grid, alongside a 10MW embedded solar project for an industrial hub in Kano.

Other completed projects include key transmission and distribution works in Borno and Delta States, as well as the Afam–Ikot Ekpene 330kV double-circuit transmission line.

The company further reported recovering over $10 million in legacy debts from bilateral electricity customers, securing $15 million in insurance claims from the Alaoji plant fire, engaging with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to recover investments made in Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) projects, and resolving long-standing commercial disputes with Accugas through amendments to gas supply agreements.

To improve internal operations, NDPHC said it has introduced procurement benchmarking, computer-based performance testing for staff and a management support allowance to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

Adighije reaffirmed the company’s commitment to restoring idle capacity, stabilising operations and supporting Nigeria’s push for reliable and sustainable electricity supply.

She added that the management remains committed to transparency, accountability and stakeholder engagement in its drive to expand access to electricity for homes and businesses nationwide.