NDLEA, vigilante group initiate nationwide push against drug abuse

NDLEA boss, Mohammed Marwa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has partnered with the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) in a fresh nationwide move to curb drug abuse, tackle its fallout and create community‑wide awareness.

The NDLEA Chairman, retired Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Marwa, who was speaking through Obiageli Oyutu, Deputy Commander of Narcotics and Assistant Director, Research and Data Analysis, said this in Abuja on Wednesday.

Marwa was speaking at a two-day Drug Prevention, Treatment and Care (DPTC) Training and Sensitisation on Dangers of Drug Abuse organised for VGN members.

The partnership according to him, aims to combine NDLEA’s enforcement efforts with VGN’s grassroots reach, creating a united front that targets the drug menace from both the supply side and the streets.

Marwa, who reiterated the agency’s belief that “prevention is the most effective strategy” within the drug control ecosystem, highlighted the VGN’s unique position and emphasised their irreplaceable role as partners in progress.

“Empowering frontline community actors with the right knowledge and skills is essential in achieving this goal. Your presence here reflects your dedication to safeguarding the community.

“You are guiding our neighbourhoods, supporting vulnerable individuals, and ensuring that young people across Nigeria are protected from the dangers of drug abuse.

“As partners in progress, your role in early detection, referral, and community awareness cannot be overstated,” he said.

The NDLEA boss described the training as an important investment in the nation’s security and stability.

“I commend the VGN for its commitment to strengthening community safety and contributing to the national fight against substance abuse.

“This training represents more than just a capacity-building exercise. It is an investment in the health and security of all people. It is an investment in the security and stability of our communities,” Marwa said.

He encouraged the participants to take full advantage of the training, apply the lessons learned, and continue to hold the values of discipline, vigilance, and service.

According to him, together, we can build a safer, healthier, and drug-free nation.

Edache Ohniel, Commander, Narcotics Sector, of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), said the group’s training aimed to assist the NDLEA in reducing the intake, supply, and demand for illicit drugs.

Ohniel noted that many crimes were committed under the influence of substances, hence the need for the partnership.

He pledged that the disciplined VGN would internalise and cascade the sensitisation messages to grassroots communities.

Dr Edema Uduh, Project Coordinator and a member of the NDLEA Chairman’s Special Purpose Committee, said fighting drug abuse requires collective effort.

Uduh stated the training empowers VGN members as the NDLEA’s “eyes and ears” at the grassroots to detect, prevent, and make appropriate referrals for drug abuse cases, emphasising the need for care and treatment for abusers.

The VGN Deputy Commander General for Special Duties, Adaji Ibrahim, expressed confidence that the initiative would reduce drug abuse, crime, and insecurity, attributing many security challenges to drug influence.

Ibrahim affirmed the VGN’s commitment to providing actionable intelligence to the NDLEA.

A former National Secretary of the National Council of Women’s Societies (NCWS), Ms Juliet Michael, commended the training, stating its expansion to schools and worship places would secure a better future for children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that by working together, the NDLEA and vigilante groups can make a significant impact in reducing drug abuse and promoting a healthier, safer community.

Vanguard News