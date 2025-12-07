NDLEA destroys illicit drug warehouses in Ekiti, Ondo forests

Operatives of a special operations unit of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) stormed forests in Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti, destroying 14,654 kilograms of skunk and arresting two suspects.

The agency made the disclosure in a statement by its Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

It said the operatives in another operation on Dec. 2 stormed the forests in Asin-Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area(LGA), Ekiti, where they destroyed 54,300kg of skunk in two large warehouses that were razed.

Babafemi said that 28.3kg of the same psychoactive substance was recovered for the purpose of prosecution.

“Following actionable intelligence, NDLEA operatives on Dec. 2 raided Igoba forest in Akure North LGA, Ondo state.

“A total of 2,483 compressed blocks of skunk and 247 bags of the same substance, all weighing 5,442 kilograms, were recovered, and five suspects were arrested.

“500kg of same substance was recovered from a Mercedes-Benz van marked MGU 614 XB by NDLEA officers on patrol along Mokwa-Jebba road in Niger, on Dec. 4, with the driver arrested,”he said.

He further explained operatives in the FCT Abuja on Dec. 3 intercepted a consignment of Colorado, a synthetic cannabis, weighing 22kg at Abaji expressway.

Babafemi said that a follow-up operation at the Jabi park in Abuja led to the arrest of a female receiver.

Also in the FCT, a suspect was arrested by operatives on Friday with 24kg of skunk and 573,500 pills of Exol-5 along the Kwali-Gwagwalada expressway.

In Lagos, “NDLEA operatives recovered 217 pouches of Canadian Loud weighing 113kg from a suspect at Ladipo Market, Mushin.”

Babafemi said that a suspect was nabbed with 351kg of skunk at the Onipanu area of the state on Dec. 5, adding that another suspect was arrested with 104.1kg of the same psychoactive substance at Trade Fair complex, Ojo, on Dec.2.

“A total of 447.5 kilograms of skunk were recovered from two Honda Accord cars marked: ABC-678 KK and GGE-772 FB at Agho forest, Akoko Edo LGA, Edo.

“A suspect was apprehended in connection with the seizure. A raid operation at a warehouse in the Isiefve community, Uhunwonde LGA, led to the seizure of 315.8kg of skunk and the arrest of a male suspect.

“With the same vigour, commands and formations of the agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, sensitization activities to schools, worship centres, work places and communities, among others in the past week.”

These include: WADA sensitization lecture to students and staff of St. Michael’s Academy, Sabon Gari, Kano; Harry Pass Secondary School, Masaje, Gboko LGA, Benue; and Community Junior Secondary School, Okuru-Ama, Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers, among others.

Vanguard News