NDLEA bursts bandit’s drug supply chain, nabs fleeing supplier

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has recorded major breakthroughs in its nationwide offensive against illicit drug trafficking, arresting a notorious supplier of drugs to bandits operating in parts of Niger and Zamfara states, while intercepting large consignments of opioids and cannabis across the country.

The agency, in a statement yesterday by its spokesman, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said the suspect, 33-year-old Mohammed Sani, popularly known as Gamboli, was arrested three weeks after he narrowly escaped during an earlier raid on his residence in Anguwan Makera, Kuta, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Babafemi said NDLEA operatives, acting on credible intelligence, had on November 20, 2025, raided Gamboli’s house where they recovered 471.8 kilogrammes of skunk, a potent strain of cannabis.

The suspect, however, escaped arrest at the time and went into hiding. Babafemi said: “Intelligence reports had revealed that Gamboli was a major supplier of illicit drugs to bandits terrorising Shiroro Local Government Area.

“The manhunt for him eventually paid off on Thursday, December 11, when operatives tracked and arrested him at one of his drug joints in Anguwan Fadama, Kuta.”

In another major operation, the NDLEA reportedly intercepted 907 pills of tramadol, tapentadol, cocodamol, amitriptyline and bromazepam concealed in containers of locally made black soap and designer wears.

Giving updates on the arrest, Babafemi said: “The drugs were hidden in six consignments bound for the United States, Canada and Sweden and were seized at two courier companies in Lagos between December 9 and 10.

“At the Apapa Seaport, Lagos, NDLEA officers on Saturday, December 13, intercepted a container load of 170,000 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 23,579kg. The seizure was made during a joint examination with officers of the Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies.

“Similarly, operatives in Abia State on Thursday, December 11, uncovered a clandestine codeine syrup manufacturing factory at Amapu Igbengwo village, Umuakpara, Osisioma Local Government Area. A total of 9,015 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 1,152.2kg were recovered from the illegal facility.

“In Enugu State, NDLEA operatives arrested Ossai Emeka, 45, along the Onitsha–Enugu Ezike Road with 7.2kg of skunk, while Enoje Agada, 40, was apprehended along the Enugu Ezike–Ette Road with 94.6kg of the same substance.

“A raid on a notorious drug joint known as Beere the California at Ido, Oyo State, on December 11, led to the seizure of 3.4kg of skunk, 1.6kg of Colorado, a synthetic cannabis, and 400 grammes of methamphetamine. While the owner of the joint, identified as Idowu the Killer, escaped, a suspect, Ajibade Faruk, was arrested at the scene.

“Another operation at Idi Oro, Elekuro, Ibadan, on December 12, resulted in the arrest of Olusanya Abosede, 35, with 238.4kg of skunk.

“At the Gbaji checkpoint along the Seme Road, Badagry, Lagos, NDLEA operatives arrested Bashiru Babalola, 43, and Ugunwale Ranti, 50, with 50,000 pills of tramadol 250mg.

“In Ogun State, two suspects, Akinwale Makanjuola and Joseph Owolabi, were arrested at Iperu with 73kg of skunk, while another suspect, Wasiu Lateef, was nabbed at Oke Agbede, Imeko area, with 25kg of the substance.

“In Ondo State, NDLEA officers raided a compound in Ogbese, Akure North Local Government Area, arresting a 55-year-old woman, Veronica Obi, and her 29-year-old son, Bright Obi. A total of 1,187kg of skunk and cannabis seeds were recovered from them.

“Similarly, in Edo State, operatives arrested Ohiomah Igbafe, 44, at Uroe community, Owan East Local Government Area, where 461kg of skunk and seeds were seized.

“In Gombe State, a suspect, Muhammed Sani, alias Sha-Mu-Sha, 50, was arrested with 40,000 capsules of tramadol at Tunfure area, while two others, Muhammad Abdullahi, alias Sakalala, 52, and Muhammed Hamza, alias Mamman, 32, were arrested at Ashaka Jalingo with 56kg of skunk.

Meanwhile, NDLEA commands nationwide intensified their War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, sensitisation campaigns across schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities during the week. Activities included enlightenment lectures in Katsina, Kano, Benue and advocacy visits to traditional institutions in Enugu State.

Commending the officers and men involved, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), praised the DOGI, Niger, Abia, Oyo, Enugu, Seme, Ogun, Ondo, Gombe, Apapa and Edo commands for their professionalism and dexterity.

He urged them to sustain the agency’s balanced approach to drug control efforts nationwide.