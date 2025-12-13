NDA denies inaction on missing cadet, says parents notified 

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), has denied inaction on a missing Cadet, Stephen Gani, insisting that his parents were duly notified.

The academy’s Public Relations Officer, Maj. Reuben Kovangiya, made the clarification in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

Kovangiya said, “The attention of the NDA has been drawn to reports circulating across various online media platforms as regards the missing of Cadet Stephen Gani.”

He said the report alleged that the cadet mysteriously went missing from the academy without appropriate actions taken by the NDA to ascertain his whereabouts.

“To set the record straight in the interest of accuracy and transparency, Cadet Gani was admitted into the academy as a member of 76 Regular Course and reported for training on Aug. 26, 2024.

“His training progressed without any hitch, but he was observed to have absented himself from the academy with effect from April. 28, 2025 without official permission.”

Koyangiya said in accordance with established procedures and extant regulations guiding cadets’ administration in NDA, his parents were formally notified three days after his absence.

He added that seven days after the occurrence, he was “struck off strength following due to administrative procedures.”

He disclosed that the feedback received later from his parents, revealed that his whereabouts could not be ascertained and it led to renewed investigative procedure by the academy which was still ongoing.

“It is significant to reiterate that the training and administration of cadets in NDA are strictly governed by military laws, procedures and time-honoured traditions as spelt out in the Code of Conducts of the academy,” Koyangiya added.

He said NDA, therefore, was calling on the public to discountenance the claim that the institution was doing nothing about the cadet’s mysterious disappearance.

The spokesperson added, “We will continue to engage all parties in this matter to ensure a positive outcome,

“We wish to reiterate that NDA takes the safety and wellbeing of all its cadets seriously.”

According to him, adequate structures are on ground to ensure that every cadet is accounted for through regular stop checks and physical inspections.

Koyangiya sauce that NDA remained a bastion of military and academic excellence, founded on the ideals of discipline, diligence, loyalty, honour and valour.

“The academy continues to uphold the vision of its founding fathers by producing highly trained, dedicated and loyal officers for the Armed Forces of Nigeria, “Kovangiya said.