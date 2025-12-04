NCWS hails Marwa’s reappointment, seeks collaboration with NDLEA on drug prevention

NDLEA boss, Mohammed Marwa

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for reappointing Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for another five-year term.

The NCWS said the decision is expected to strengthen efforts against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking across Nigeria.

Princess Edna Azura, National President of the NCWS, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to Marwa at the NDLEA’s national headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. She called for enhanced collaboration between the women’s organization and the agency, including joint sensitization programs in schools, markets, and communities, as well as training women leaders in drug use prevention, treatment, and care.

Princess Azura described Marwa’s leadership at NDLEA as “transformative and inspiring,” highlighting the agency’s achievements under his tenure, including dismantling drug trafficking networks, intercepting illicit substances, expanding intelligence-driven operations, and strengthening community-based preventive education and rehabilitation programs.

“Under your leadership, these efforts have provided hope for millions of families, especially women and children affected by drug-related issues,” she said.

She also noted that NCWS has been actively mobilizing women, mothers, teachers, and community groups to participate in the fight against substance abuse through school outreach programs, advocacy forums, and community sensitization campaigns.

Princess Azura emphasized the NCWS’s interest in strategic cooperation with NDLEA, including training of national and state leaders as community anti-drug ambassadors, joint advocacy campaigns targeting caregivers, and programs for rehabilitation and reintegration of women and youths affected by substance abuse.

In response, Marwa expressed appreciation to the NCWS leaders for their visit and affirmed the importance of partnership with the organization. He noted that Nigeria’s drug challenge affects all communities and requires a whole-of-society response.

“NCWS, as an umbrella body for women societies across the country, plays a critical role in this effort. We need your support to reach young people and families across the nation,” Marwa said.

He assured the women leaders that NDLEA will provide Drug Use Prevention, Treatment, and Care (DPTC) training tailored for their needs in 2026, enabling them to extend the programs to state and grassroots levels.

Marwa also encouraged NCWS members to participate in the agency’s ongoing drug integrity testing initiatives for intending couples, aimed at early detection and treatment, particularly among youth.