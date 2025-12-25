NCAA puts airlines on notice, signals tough sanctions after holidays

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has warned that airlines that do not comply with consumer protection regulations will face sanctions after the yuletide season, saying enforcement is being tempered to avoid stranding passengers during peak travel.

Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs at the NCAA, Mr Michael Achimugu, who disclosed that the regulator had strengthened enforcement of passenger rights in the last two years, added that no fewer than seven airlines for violations, including Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways, Arik Air, Aero Contractors and Air Peace hae been sanctioned.

Achimugu, who stated this on X, formerly Twitter, noted: “In the two years that I have been here, we have achieved the highest volume of refunds/compensations/hotel accommodation in the history of civil aviation in Nigeria. When I was appointed, I was told that no airline can be sanctioned. This year, we have sanctioned seven airlines for consumer-protection violations; Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Ethiopian Airways, Kenya Airways, Arik, Aero and Air Peace.

“Nigeria is one of the very few countries where refunds, in most cases, are paid in full. In other situations, administrative fees apply, but mostly, passengers are offered 25-50 per cent compensation on their next ticket. This offer is redeemable by cash.

“Once a delay has lasted up to two hours, you are entitled to a refund if you choose to take that option.

“Globally, the rules are almost the same, except if the disruption is due to force majeure, and this is what you need to take into consideration. I can also tell you that, apart from a small amount of cases, the majority of these disruptions are not the fault of the airline. They are ‘chesting’ blames for what is not their making.

“Compared to where the industry was when we came into office, there is no comparison; the improvement is vast, and we will keep improving. Refunds and compensations have not been the problem here. The regulations are being enforced.

“Also, and this is where pragmatism comes in, if we regulate these already disadvantaged airlines out of business, there would be nobody left to fly passengers in Nigeria.

Given the concerns about road travel, are you sure you would want this? Would passengers not turn around and blame the NCAA? Given our peculiar operating environment, we have a duty to balance the situation until we have built capacity for majority of the airlines. 2026 offers a unique opportunity as the industry will have access to dry lease aircraft.

“Take this yuletide for instance. There are a couple of airlines that deserve to be slammed with the hammer. But, should we do that, all holidaying passengers who have booked flights would be left stranded and the chaos would be worse.

“So, what to do? Allow them to operate. The season would be over in a few weeks and the hammer will strike. For now, let’s prioritise the safety of our beloved flying public first.”