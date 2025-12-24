NCAA, NAMA directorates rejigged under Keyamo’s oversight drive

Festus Keyamo

By Dickson Omobola

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, has approved the redeployment of some directors within agencies under the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA.

Director of Aerodromes and Airspace Standards, Engineer Godwin Balang, has been redeployed to the Directorate of Airworthiness Standards at the NCAA.

In his previous role, Balang oversaw aerodrome certification, airport infrastructure compliance, runway safety oversight and other regulatory functions critical to national aviation safety.

He also coordinated the Authority’s Flight Safety Group, a responsibility that placed him at the centre of compliance monitoring within the ministry’s regulatory framework.

Also, Alhaji Ahmad Abba has been redeployed from NAMA to the NCAA, where he now heads the Directorate of Aerodromes Safety Standards.

Abba previously served in NAMA’s Directorate of Special Duties, a unit known for handling cross-functional and strategic assignments.

At a transition ceremony held at the NCAA Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, Wednesday, Balang briefed his successor on the directorate’s core safety responsibilities, ongoing reforms and proposed organisational restructuring.

Meanwhile, Abba, a former staff member of the Directorate of Aerodromes and Airspace Standards, pledged to use his experience in sustaining the directorate’s achievements and fulfil the ministry’s mandate of enhancing civil aviation safety.