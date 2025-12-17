NASS 2027: Only most suitable candidates will emerge in Ondo – Aiyedatiwa

— No project ‘ll be abandoned

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, has declared that only most suitable candidates would be selected across the state for the National Assembly seat in the 2027 election.

Aiyedatiwa said this during a tour of Ifedore and Idanre Local Government Areas, where elated residents and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) turned out in large numbers to welcome him and his entourage.

The governor said that the party would carefully evaluate all interests to select the most suitable candidates.

He urged party members to allow for consultations among aspirants for National Assembly seats.

Aiyedatiwa appealed to APC members to maintain unity, stressing that party cohesion was essential ahead of future elections.

The Governor commended residents for their overwhelming support in the last election, which he described as historic and unprecedented in the state’s history.

Speaking on ongoing projects across the state, Aiyedatiwa pledged swift completion of all ongoing road projects across the state, assuring residents that no project would be left unfinished under his administration.

He pointed out yhat his administration had commenced work on key road projects, including the 3km Ikota Road, the 7.5km Ijare–Akure Road, and the Akure–Idanre Road, while rehabilitation works continue on several previously abandoned roads.

The Governor further disclosed that one of the companies handling the road projects is from Ifedore Local Government Area.

Highlighting the impact of increased federal funding, the Governor attributed the acceleration of infrastructure projects to the reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that the funds had enabled the state to embark on multiple development initiatives.

In Idanre, the Governor expressed gratitude to residents for their massive votes, emphasising the pivotal role the local government played in his electoral success, noting that the votes from Idanre Local Government Area sealed the historic win.

In his welcome address, the State Chairman of APC, Engr Ade Adetimehin, praised the governor for restoring peace to the area following a previous crisis.