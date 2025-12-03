Nasarawa Govt vows to enforce compulsory education for all children

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

The Nasarawa State government has announced plans to enforce its free and compulsory basic education program to reduce the high number of out-of-school children in the state.

Dr. Kassim Mohammed Kassim, Executive Chairman of the Nasarawa Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), made the disclosure during a media briefing ahead of the Education Summit scheduled for December 4. He said the board is conducting an intensive sensitization campaign across the state to prepare for full implementation of the law.

“Governor Abdullahi Sule is committed to bringing all out-of-school children back to learning. Once the sensitization campaign is complete, the law will be enforced to ensure children of school age attend classes, and parents comply with their responsibilities,” Dr. Kassim said.

He noted that upon his appointment, the state’s primary education system faced significant challenges, including understaffed schools, vandalized properties, and teachers abandoning government duties. Measures have since been taken to realign staff, enforce lesson preparations, provide promotions, and implement minimum wage for teachers.

Dr. Kassim also commended Governor Sule for acquiring 30,000 new school seats, which will be distributed across the three senatorial zones and launched at the upcoming summit.