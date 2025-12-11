Nasarawa gets new Commissioner of Police

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

A new Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Ahmed Chuso, has assumed duty as the 30th Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, made available to journalists on Thursday in Lafia, the state capital.

CP Umar takes over from CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, who has been redeployed to the Police Staff College, Jos, as Deputy Commandant by the Inspector-General of Police.

He called for public support and cooperation in the ongoing fight against crime and criminality in the state.

CP Umar, who hails from Sokoto South LGA of Sokoto State, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He joined the Nigeria Police Force on June 10, 1994, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and trained at the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

He has served in several key capacities, including:

Deputy Commandant, Police Staff College, Jos (July–December 2025)

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Kano State (2023–2025)

Deputy Commissioner of Police, CID, Kano State (2023)

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations, Delta State (2019–2022)

Pioneer Area Commander, Argungu, Kebbi State (2017–2018)

He has also held various roles such as CSP Admin in Kebbi State, Directing Staff at Police College Kaduna, and Divisional Police Officer in multiple locations including Illela, Yauri, Argungu, Bagudo, Unguwar Rimi, Sokoto Central Division, Gwiwa, and Augie. CP Umar has also worked at FCID (Interpol) Abuja, served as Officer in Charge of Pay, and as Divisional Crime Officer, Argungu.

He has attended several professional courses both within and outside Nigeria.

The new Commissioner called on traditional rulers, community leaders, youth groups, religious bodies, and all residents of Nasarawa State to collaborate with the Police by providing timely and credible information to support crime prevention and rapid response.

He assured the public of renewed commitment to protecting lives and property, and to sustaining peace, harmony, and security across the state.