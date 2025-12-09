Nasarawa Assembly suspends Lafia LG chairman over illegal impeachment

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

LAFIA — The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has suspended the Chairman of Lafia Local Government, Hon. Mohammad Haliru Arabo, for three months over his involvement in the illegal impeachment of the Council’s Speaker.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Dr. Danladi Jatau, announced the suspension following a motion moved by Hon. Musa Ibrahim Abubakar, Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, under matters of public importance during plenary in Lafia.

Dr. Jatau explained that the suspension would allow for a neutral investigation, restore peace in the Local Government, and uphold stability across the State.

“The Chairman of Lafia Local Government is hereby suspended for three months pending investigation by the House Standing Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs,” the Speaker said. He added that the status of the Lafia Local Government Legislative Arm will remain until the committee concludes its probe.

During the suspension period, the Deputy Chairman of Lafia Local Government, Hon. Uba Arikiya, has been directed to oversee the council’s affairs.

The Speaker cited constitutional provisions empowering the House to take such action, questioning the Chairman’s intrusion into legislative matters beyond his authority. The Clerk of the House was instructed to communicate the resolution to Governor Abdullahi Sule as the state’s chief security officer.

Several lawmakers, including Dr. Hajarat Danyaro Ibrahim, Hon. Mohammed Garba Isimbabi, Hon. Suleiman Yakubu Azara, and Hon. Larry Ven-Bawa, supported the motion, describing the suspension as necessary to prevent further crisis and to serve as a warning to other local governments in Nasarawa State.