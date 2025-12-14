NAPTIP hands over 11 victims of human trafficking to Jigawa council

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has handed over 11 victims of human trafficking to Ringim Local Government Council of Jigawa.

While handing over the victims at a meeting in Dutse on Sunday, the NAPTIP Commander in the state, Abdulkadir Turajo, said the victims were rescued by the agency’s operatives in Lokoja town of Kogi state.

Turajo, represented by Mr Yunusa Mohammed, the command’s Head of Operations, said the victims, all males and aged between seven and 15, are from Tsaba, Kunkurawa and Tsabare villages of Ringim LGA.

He said the handover was facilitated by the Jigawa State Ministry for Local Government and Community Development.

The commander appreciated the Ringim council and ministry for local government for their prompt response that facilitated the quick reintegration of the victims with their respective families.

Turajo further reiterated the agency’s readiness to combat human trafficking through victim identification, rescue and reunification across the country.

Receiving the rescued children, the Chairman of the Ringim Council, Badamasi Garba, commended NAPTIP for rescuing the children.

Garba, represented by the council’s Director of Personnel Management, Alhaji Idana Isah, pledged effective reintegration and rehabilitation of all the children, and to prevent future occurrences.

Vanguard News