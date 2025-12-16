NAPS calls for fair fuel pricing, urges stakeholders to sustain recent price gains

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has appealed to stakeholders across Nigeria’s oil and gas value chain to sustain recent improvements in fuel pricing, noting the positive impact of lower costs on students and the wider population.

In a press release issued on Sunday and signed by its President, Comrade Eshiofune Paul Oghayan, GCNPS, the association referenced recent reports of reductions in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, describing the development as an indication that pricing efficiencies are achievable within the sector.

According to NAPS, reports suggesting an ex-depot price of about ₦699 per litre demonstrate the potential for pump prices to remain within a more affordable range after logistics and operational costs are considered, subject to location and market conditions.

The association stated that improved efficiency, transparency, and effective distribution mechanisms are important factors in ensuring stable and reasonable fuel prices nationwide.

NAPS commended the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and his management team for their role in supporting local refining capacity, which it said has contributed positively to supply dynamics in the downstream petroleum sector.

The association also acknowledged the Federal Government’s policies aimed at strengthening domestic refining and improving overall sector efficiency, noting that such initiatives have the potential to reduce pressure on consumers over time.

NAPS urged all industry stakeholders to operate within existing regulatory frameworks and to prioritise transparency and fairness in pricing practices, stressing the importance of protecting consumers from unnecessary cost burdens.

The students’ body reiterated its commitment to constructive engagement, dialogue, and advocacy in support of policies and actions that promote economic stability and the welfare of students and Nigerians at large.