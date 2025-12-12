NAOSS elects new national leadership at Abeokuta convention

By Joseph Erunke

The National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) has elected a new national leadership following a keenly contested convention held on Thursday at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Secretariat in Abeokuta.

Delegates from tertiary institutions nationwide participated in the exercise, which was observed by key stakeholders, including the National Vice President for Inter-Campus and Gender Affairs of NANS, Akinbodunse Sileola Felicia.

The election was conducted under tight security provided by the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN).

Olubodun Olalekan of the Ondo State University of Science and Technology emerged as the new NAOSS National President after securing 73 votes to defeat Dare Ogunbanwo of the Federal Cooperative College, Ibadan, who garnered 21 votes.

Announcing the results, Convention Chairman and Returning Officer, Ogunrombi Gbemileke, disclosed that 96 delegates were duly accredited for the exercise. He stated that the accreditation and voting procedures had been unanimously endorsed by the Central Planning Committee (CPC). Gbemileke commended the delegates for their discipline, describing the election as peaceful and orderly.

Other elected officials include:

Musari Wale (Ogun State Co-operative College) – Vice President I

Hassan Olamilekan (Sikiru Adetona College of Science and Technology, Omu-Ijebu) – Vice President II

Adesanya Peter (Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye) – General Secretary

Arikewuyo Feranmi (Federal University of Technology, Akure) – Public Relations Officer

Oseni Oluwaseun (Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun) – Assistant General Secretary I

Akinsanya Ibrahim (Ekiti State University) – Assistant General Secretary II

Ogunsan Joshua (Federal University of Oye-Ekiti) – Senate President

Ige Jide (Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye) – Clerk

Ogunrombi added that vacant positions would be filled during the first Senate sitting of the new administration.

In his acceptance speech, President-elect Olubodun pledged to strengthen unity within NAOSS and protect the association from political interference. He emphasized his commitment to good governance, student welfare, and the protection of students’ rights. He also promised to support educational reforms and foster harmony among members.

He urged the Ogun State Government to prioritize bursary awards for indigenous students and establish merit-based scholarship schemes for deserving NAOSS members.

“NAOSS will remain a strong, united, and independent voice for all Ogun indigenous students,” he assured.