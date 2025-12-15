NANS demands Matawalle’s sack over alleged links to banditry

Matawalle

By Adeola Badru

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has called for the immediate removal of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, following a series of allegations linking him to banditry, describing the claims as shocking and deeply troubling.

The association said Nigerians deserved to know the truth about the allegations against Matawalle and insisted that the government must be transparent and accountable in its handling of the matter.

NANS stated that it was committed to fighting corruption and ensuring accountability in Nigeria, adding that it would continue to hold government officials responsible for their actions and ensure that the Nigerian people were protected from corruption and abuse of power.

In a statement signed by the President of the Senate of NANS Headquarters, Usman Adamu Nagwaza on Monday, the student body said it was “shocked and appalled by the allegations surrounding the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and his alleged relationship with bandits,” adding that the claims constituted “a serious breach of trust” and raised questions about his integrity and suitability to remain in public office.

NANS stated that the allegations were particularly disturbing because of Matawalle’s role as a senior government official charged with defending the country against security threats.

According to the association, “his alleged relationship with bandits is a betrayal of the trust reposed in him by the Nigerian people and undermines the government’s efforts to combat insecurity.”

The association demanded that Matawalle be removed from office with immediate effect pending a full investigation, stressing that such action was necessary to ensure a fair and unhindered inquiry and to prevent further damage to national security.

NANS said it was “no gainsaying that the Minister’s alleged relationship with bandits has emboldened these criminals and has led to the displacement of innocent Nigerians,” adding that his removal was imperative to prevent further harm and restore public confidence in the government’s commitment to security.

NANS also urged President Bola Tinubu to act swiftly, warning that Nigerians would not tolerate corruption or any form of complicity with terrorists.

“It is essential that the government takes decisive action to address these allegations,” the statement said.

The student body further warned that it would not remain silent if the government was perceived to be condoning corruption or complicity with bandits.

It issued a one-week ultimatum for Matawalle’s removal, threatening to mobilise Nigerian students nationwide to block major highways in their respective states if its demand was not met.

NANS said it was “sacrosanct that the government takes immediate action to investigate the allegations against Bello Matawalle and bring him to justice if found guilty,” emphasising that the rule of law must be upheld and all wrongdoing punished.

Vanguard News