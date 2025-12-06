Namutala wins Abuja half marathon as Kenyans dominate podium

Kenya’s Kephar Namutala on Saturday won the 2025 Premium Trust Bank Abuja City International Half Marathon with a commanding performance in the men’s race.

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Namutala, wearing Bib Number 9, powered home in 1:05:14:45 to claim the top prize of 8,000 dollars in the event’s second edition.

The Kenyans secured a clean sweep as Edwin Kipyago finished second in 1:05:39.73 to earn 6,000 dollars, while Ezekiel Chepkovomi placed third in 1:06:05.99 for 5,000 dollars.

Nigeria’s Adamu Shehu led the local field, finishing in 1:08:25.49 to claim 2 million naira and 4,000 dollars for placing among the top eight.

He was followed closely by Kenya’s Mathew Kiprotich in 1:08:27.44, Bernard Chirchir in 1:08:27.63, and Solomon Koech in 1:08:30.83.

Nigeria’s Auta Monday posted 1:09:23.70 to earn 500 dollars and 1.5 million naira, ahead of Ethiopia’s Dawit Emayo and Nigeria’s Friday Elisha.

Shehu, who represented the Public Complaints Commission, said he was proud to compete for Nigeria and urged greater support for athletes.

“We can match the Kenyans. We only need proper backing and consistent sponsorship to grow stronger,” he said.

He added that motivation remained crucial, noting his experience representing Nigeria at major continental events.

In the women’s race, Kenya’s Mercy Jepkemoi won in 1:14:53.28, extending East Africa’s dominance on the Abuja course.

Nigeria’s Shambor Solomon came second in 1:16:28.69, while compatriot Akusho Thomas placed third in 1:17:24.20. Ethiopia’s Ebste Btaw finished fourth.

The 2025 race delivered strong performances and showcased Nigeria’s rising competitiveness in long-distance running on home soil.

Prizes ranged from 8,000 to 500 dollars, while Nigerian runners received between 2 million and 100,000 naira in rewards.

Student athletes were awarded between 1 million and 100,000 naira in the event’s various categories.

Athletes from 13 countries, including 30 elite runners from Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia and Nigeria, took part in the competition.

The race began opposite the National Federal Fire Service on Mohammed Buhari Way and finished at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

Vanguard News