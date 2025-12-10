Naira depreciates to N1,485/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

THE Naira yesterday depreciated to N1,485 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,475 per dollar on Monday.

However, the naira was stable at N1,454 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed.

As a result, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate widened to N31 per dollar from N21 per dollar on Monday.