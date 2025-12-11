NAFDAC destroys N5bn substandard goods in Nasarawa

NAFDAC boss, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye

NAFDAC on Thursday destroyed unwholesome and substandard products valued at more than N5 billion in Nasarawa State, targeting items seized across the North-Central region to curb the circulation of dangerous goods nationwide.

The unwholesome and substandard products seized from Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Niger and Plateau States in the North-Central region were destroyed at the Angwan Rere dumpsite in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Speaking at the event, NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Christianah Adeyeye, said the fake products were confiscated during routine monitoring operations carried out by the agency’s personnel.

Represented by the North-Central Zonal Director, Mr Kenneth Azikiwe, the D-G said the exercise aimed to prevent the dangerous products from re-entering the market and posing risks to public health.

She added that some damaged and expired items were voluntarily submitted by traders, and urged Nigerians to report those producing fake or substandard goods, stressing NAFDAC’s commitment to safeguarding public health.

Nasarawa Commissioner for Security and Safety Matters, Usman Baba, commended NAFDAC’s efforts to sanitise markets and pledged the state government’s support to strengthen enforcement and ensure that only genuine products reached.