NAF pilots survive Niger crash, undergo medical evaluation as Air Marshal Aneke visits

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following a plane crash in Niger State on Saturday, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that the pilots of the Alpha Jets involved are currently undergoing routine medical evaluation. Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Kelvin Aneke, personally visited the pilots in hospital.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, stated on Sunday that the NAF commends the “exceptional bravery and professionalism” of its Alpha Jet pilots, who safely ejected after an in-flight emergency during a post-inspection functional check flight on 6 December 2025 at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Kainji.

“Shortly after take-off, the aircraft developed an emergency, prompting the pilots to act swiftly and with remarkable composure. They expertly manoeuvred the aircraft away from populated areas before executing a safe ejection,” the statement read.

Air Marshal Aneke praised the pilots for their courage, discipline, and sound judgement, noting that their actions prevented any loss of life. He has directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to investigate the incident.

The NAF also acknowledged the prompt and professional response of its personnel, including Search and Rescue teams, Fire and Crash Response units, and medical practitioners, who secured the area and ensured the safety of the aircrew.

The incident highlights the inherent risks of aviation operations, particularly in military environments, where complex missions and sustained readiness demand increased flying activities. The NAF noted that such situations underscore the courage and dedication of its personnel, who operate daily under high-risk conditions to secure the nation.

“The Nigerian Air Force reassures the public of its steadfast adherence to stringent safety standards and operational excellence. The NAF remains committed to safeguarding its personnel while protecting the lives and property of citizens in line with its constitutional mandate,” the statement concluded.