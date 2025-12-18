NAF C-130 aircraft resumes flight to Portugal after release in Burkina Faso

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) C-130 aircraft and its crew, previously detained in Burkina Faso, have resumed their journey to Portugal.

The 11 Nigerian personnel were on a scheduled mission to Portugal for aircraft maintenance when the plane made a precautionary landing in Bobo Dioulasso on December 8, 2025, due to a technical issue.

Mr. Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed on Saturday that the aircraft continued its mission following diplomatic engagements between Nigerian and Burkina Faso authorities.

The release was facilitated by interventions from a high-powered delegation sent by President Bola Tinubu. The team was led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar and included the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed; Chief of Policy and Plans of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal A.Y. Abdullahi; Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, Ambassador Olawale Awe; and the Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Wahab Akande.