Home » News » NAF C-130 aircraft, 11 soldiers yet to be released – Foreign Affairs Ministry
News
Follow us on Google

December 14, 2025

NAF C-130 aircraft, 11 soldiers yet to be released – Foreign Affairs Ministry

NAF C-130 plane

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said discussions are still ongoing over the detention of a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft and 11 soldiers, but they have yet to be released.

Speaking on the development, the ministry’s spokesperson, Mr Kimiebi Ebienfa, said the Federal Government is actively engaging the authorities of the country involved to resolve the matter diplomatically.

“We are engaging them, but they are yet to be released,” Ebienfa said.

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken over the discussions to ensure the safe release of both the aircraft and the Nigerian military personnel.

Further details on the circumstances surrounding the detention were not disclosed, as diplomatic efforts continue.

Vanguard News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.