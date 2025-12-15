My responsibility is Ibadanland, Ladoja clarifies jurisdiction

Oba Rasidi Ladoja

…unveils development vision

By Adeola Badru

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has reaffirmed that his traditional authority is strictly limited to Ibadanland, as defined by law, and does not extend to Yorubaland or the entire Oyo State.

Speaking at a coronation luncheon organised by the Ibadan Foundation at Kakanfo Hotel, Ibadan, yesterday to mark his ascension to the throne, the monarch emphasised that his jurisdiction covered the 11 local government areas of Ibadanland, with a population of about four million people.

He noted that this mandate is clearly stipulated in the Oyo State Chiefs Law and the Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

Oba Ladoja stressed that his focus remained firmly on addressing the pressing challenges within Ibadanland, rather than seeking broader traditional titles or influence beyond his constitutional role.

According to him, the scale of responsibility within Ibadan alone demands full attention and purposeful leadership.

Addressing an audience that included prominent Ibadan indigenes and traditional figures such as Asiwaju Bode Amao, Chief Bayo Oyero, Otun Balogun Oba Kola Adegbola and members of the Iyalode group, the Olubadan outlined his vision for governance, security and economic revival in the city.

He cited the Circular Road controversy as an example of his hands-on approach, recalling that concerned residents first approached him before he formally briefed Governor Seyi Makinde.

He also highlighted the growing challenge of land grabbing, which informed the establishment of an anti–land grabbing committee whose report is expected shortly.

The monarch disclosed that broader land reforms are already underway.

On security, Oba Ladoja assured residents that effective communication channels exist to promptly address breaches within Ibadanland and to hold the appropriate authorities accountable.

He further revealed the creation of the Olubadan Economic and Investment Committee, tasked with proposing strategies to revive moribund industries in Ibadan, stimulate economic activity and create employment opportunities for young people.

Reflecting on Ibadan’s rich heritage, the Olubadan said the city’s history of bravery, industry and noble leadership should serve as a foundation for progress rather than an excuse for complacency.

In a related remark, Oba Ladoja referenced the recent conferment of the chieftaincy title of Okanlomo Oodua on Engr Dotun Sanusi by the Ooni of Ife, noting that the ceremony attracted widespread support from monarchs across Oyo State.

He also acknowledged the installation of Chief Mrs Latinwo as Yeye Bobagunwa Oodua, describing both honours as a source of pride for Ibadan and the wider Yoruba nation.