Most herdsmen need education, not bombardment – Gumi

Gumi

Islamic scholar, Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi, has said that most herdsmen across the country require education and enlightenment rather than military bombardment, insisting that ignorance remains at the root of many of the challenges associated with them.

Gumi made the remarks in a post on his Facebook page, where he criticised the use of heavy military force against herdsmen, describing it as counter-productive and dangerous.

According to him, many herdsmen lack basic education and even a proper understanding of the fundamental tenets of Islam, adding that they are often unaware of the grave dangers posed by unexploded bombs in conflict areas.

“Most herdsmen need deliverance from ignorance and from themselves, not bombardment. Many of them do not even understand the basic creed of Islam, nor the serious danger of unexploded bombs,” he stated.

The cleric argued that resources deployed for military action would be better invested in education and social development targeted at pastoral communities.

He disclosed that this conviction informed his decision to establish a school for herdsmen, which he said was aimed at addressing ignorance and promoting peaceful coexistence.

Gumi further lamented the high cost of modern warfare, noting that funds used to deploy advanced weapons could instead be channelled into building schools and providing basic amenities for the benefit of marginalised communities.

“Instead of dropping a $2 million bomb, that money can be used to build schools and amenities for them,” he said.

He called on the government to adopt a more holistic and humane approach in addressing insecurity involving herdsmen, stressing that education, dialogue and social inclusion remain more sustainable solutions than force alone.