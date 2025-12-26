More attacks to come if ISIS terrorists keep killing Christians in Nigeria – Trump

By Kingsley Omonobi, ABUJA

United States President Donald Trump has warned that more military attacks will follow if Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists continue killing Christians in Nigeria, disclosing that he personally ordered recent deadly strikes against the group in the country’s North-West region.

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Trump made the disclosure on Thursday via his Truth Social platform, where he confirmed that U.S. forces carried out what he described as “numerous perfect strikes” against ISIS elements operating in North-West Nigeria.

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS terrorist scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even centuries,” Trump wrote.

He said the strikes followed earlier warnings issued to the terrorists to halt attacks on Christians or face severe consequences.

“I have previously warned these terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was,” he said.

Trump added that the U.S. Department of War executed the operation with precision, stressing America’s resolve to confront radical Islamic terrorism.

“The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our country will not allow radical Islamic terrorism to prosper,” he stated.

In a Christmas message that underscored his warning, Trump said further attacks would occur if the killings persist. “May God bless our military, and Merry Christmas to all, including the dead terrorists—of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues,” he added.

Also reacting, U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, in a post on X, said the operation sent a clear message to ISIS, while acknowledging Nigeria’s cooperation.

“The President was clear last month: the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end,” Hegseth wrote. “The @DeptofWar is always ready, so ISIS found out tonight—on Christmas. Grateful for Nigerian government support and cooperation. Merry Christmas!”

Meanwhile, the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) confirmed that the strikes resulted in the killing of multiple ISIS terrorists in Sokoto State.

“At the direction of the President of the United States and the Secretary of War, and in coordination with Nigerian authorities, U.S. Africa Command conducted strikes against ISIS terrorists in Nigeria on Dec. 25, 2025, in Sokoto State,” the command said in a statement posted on X.

The latest development signals an escalation in U.S. military involvement against ISIS elements operating in Nigeria, particularly in collaboration with Nigerian security authorities.