Monarch intervenes to halt bloody conflict between Benue communities

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

An emergency peace meeting convened on Saturday by the Chairman of the Sankera Intermediate Area Traditional Council, HRH David Sevav has brought leaders of Kendev and Tyuluv Council Wards in Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state together in a bid to avert an emerging conflict between the two neighbouring communities.

The meeting followed reports that some youths from the Tyuluv axis had allegedly been terrorising residents of Kendev, creating tension and threatening the longstanding peace between both communities.

It was gathered that the session, held at the palace of the Tor Sankera, had in attendance two District Heads, 10 Kindred Heads from both Wards, as well as elders, family heads and youth representatives.

Speaking during the meeting, Tor Sankera said the gathering became necessary to “look inward and uncover the causes of the problem” before it snowballed into a full-blown crisis.

He lamented that Kendev and Tyuluv, which share a common border and history of peaceful coexistence, were suddenly drifting toward hostility.

The District Head of Tyuluv, Chief Deuti Azande, acknowledged the concerns raised by the Kendev community. He, alongside Kindred Heads and elders from Tyuluv, openly apologized and pledged to curb the activities of errant youths.

On his part, the District Head of Kendev, Chief Terfa Atondo, commended the Tor Sankera for what he described as a timely and impactful intervention.

He urged his people to remain calm and support all efforts to strengthen peace with their neighbours.