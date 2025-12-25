Mo Salah shares heartwarming Christmas family picture despite AFCON duties

Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah’s annual Christmas tradition continued this year, even as he balances international duties at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 in Morocco.

This time, the festive snapshot featured Salah’s two daughters alone, capturing a cosy family moment in his absence.

Set amid seasonal decorations the picture delighted fans and offered a rare glimpse into the personal life of one of football’s most celebrated players.

Salah’s annual Christmas posts have become a much-anticipated tradition.

In previous years, the star shared images of himself with his family, often in coordinated outfits and beside colourful Christmas trees. This year’s photo, while different, maintained the warm, family-focused spirit of the tradition.

Meanwhile, Salah continues to shine on the pitch at AFCON 2025. In Egypt’s opening match against Zimbabwe on 23 December, he scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to secure a 2–1 victory, underlining his vital role as the Pharaohs pursue continental glory.

Vanguard News