Ministry of Police Affairs launches digital ECM platform to boost efficiency and transparency

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Ministry of Police Affairs has officially launched the Galaxy Backbone Enterprise Content Management (ECM) platform, a new digital system designed to replace traditional paperwork with a secure, streamlined environment, marking a major milestone in the ministry’s drive toward a paperless and digitally transformed workflow.

The ECM platform features an integrated interface that includes Gov CMS for workflow management, Gov Email for correspondence, Gov Conference for meetings, and Gov Drive for file storage. The initiative is part of a broader plan to digitize the entire federal civil service system by December 31, 2025, in line with the Head of Service’s vision.

At the launch on Sunday, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Ogbonnaya Anuma Nlia, described the platform as a critical step toward enhanced governance, institutional efficiency, and accountability.

“This is not merely about technological tools but the beginning of a new culture, one built on accountability, transparency, institutional memory, and operational excellence,” he said. He praised the platform for its ability to manage official records, track workflow processes, safeguard sensitive documents, and improve service delivery across departments.

Dr. Anuma further commended the Galaxy Backbone team for their technical partnership and continuous support, urging all ministry staff to embrace the system and participate in training programs to ensure full utilization.

“Technology only delivers its full value when fully utilized,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Akintayo Bamidele, Group Head of Research and Digital Development at Galaxy Backbone, described the ECM deployment as a historic shift in how government services are conducted and public service is delivered.

The ECM is currently being rolled out across all federal ministries, with efforts ongoing to ensure a smooth transition to fully digitized work processes.