Messi’s sister rushed to hospital after car crash, wedding postponed

Maria Sol Messi, sister of football superstar Lionel Messi, has reportedly been forced to suspend her wedding to a member of Inter Miami’s coaching staff next month following a serious traffic accident.

She is said to have sustained injuries, including spinal fractures and burns, in the crash.

Argentinian TV journalist and presenter Angel de Brito shared updates on the incident, saying the 32-year-old is “out of danger” but will require a lengthy rehabilitation period. Maria Sol crashed the vehicle she was driving in Miami after losing control and hitting a wall.

Speaking on the American TV programme LAM, Angel said while reading messages on his mobile, “Messi’s sister is okay, she’s out of danger but I was checking things with the family because she was due to get married in Rosario in Argentina on January 3 and she’s going to have to suspend it.”

The journalist confirmed that the accident will delay Maria Sol’s planned wedding, though her condition is now stable.

“She suffered burns and burns are very difficult to treat as well as displacement of vertebrae. She’s already started her rehabilitation in Rosario,” he added.

Maria Sol has begun her recovery process in her hometown of Rosario, dealing with both burns and spinal injuries.

Angel also revealed information from Maria Sol’s mother, Celia Cuccittini: “I asked her mum Celia Cuccittini because I’d received some information and she told me it’s true but that Maria Sol is okay. She has two fractured vertebrae, a fractured heel and wrist. The wedding is going to be put back. Celia told me she fainted and hit a wall.”

The Messi family confirmed Maria Sol suffered multiple fractures, and her wedding has now been postponed. The crash occurred when she fainted while driving, causing her to hit a wall.

Although reports in Argentina indicate she was driving a pick-up truck, Angel initially suggested after speaking with the family that the burns may have been caused by a motorbike fall, though this has not been confirmed. Maria Sol was set to marry Julian “Tuli” Arellano, a member of Inter Miami’s under-19 coaching staff, in Rosario on January 3.

Maria Sol, a clothing designer and entrepreneur, has generally maintained a low profile. She previously lived in Spain before returning to Argentina to focus on her own projects. One of her earliest roles was at The Messi Store, the clothing brand founded by her brother, where she worked as brand manager alongside Virginia Hilfiger, sister of designer Tommy Hilfiger.

Like Lionel and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, Maria Sol and her fiancé met when they were young, growing up in the same neighbourhood. The Messi family, including Lionel, Antonela, and other relatives, were expected to attend the wedding before the accident forced its postponement.

Vanguard News