Mehdi Jomaa, Paul Holthus lead stakeholders to Niger Delta Blue Economy Summit

Stakeholders across Africa’s maritime and environmental sectors are set to gather in Akwa Ibom State for the Niger Delta Blue Economy Investment Summit scheduled for February 9–11, 2026, at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Ikot Ekpene.

The summit, themed “Harnessing Blue Economy Potentials for Sustainable Development in the Niger Delta — Setting the Agenda for Shared Prosperity, Sustainability and Resilience,” aims to reposition the Niger Delta as a frontrunner in Africa’s emerging blue economy landscape.

A major highlight of the event will be the keynote address by former Tunisian Prime Minister, Mehdi Jomaa, who is expected to offer insights on unlocking marine-based economic opportunities. Other high-profile speakers include Paul Holthus, Founding President of the World Ocean Council; Rear Admiral Lambert, former National Hydrographer; Ian McFadzen of the Ocean Conservation Trust; and Professor Pierre Failler of the Centre for Blue Governance at the University of Portsmouth. Representatives of key ministries, including the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and the Ministry of Regional Development, will also attend.

Confirming the event in a text message, co-convener and blue economy advocate Dr Uche Igwe described the summit as overdue. “The summit is a premier platform for emphasising the sustainable use of enormous maritime potentials in the Niger Delta to drive economic growth, mobilise resources for environmental remediation, and transform livelihoods,” he said. He added that the region must shed its longstanding “paradox of plenty” reputation and attract meaningful investment.

Blue economy consultant Kingdom Blessing commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to create a dedicated Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy. According to him, the summit will build on that policy foundation. “This summit will bring stakeholders together to co-create a roadmap for translating the enormous blue economy potentials in the Niger Delta into tangible benefits so that no one is left behind,” he said.

Mr Jonathan Turner, co-founder of NLA International and technical partner for the summit, said the event was deliberately designed to be inclusive. “We understand the need to blend the voices of political leaders, policymakers, private sector operators, civil society and communities to design a productive, impactful and people-centred deliberation,” he noted.

The Niger Delta, with 853 kilometres of coastline and extensive marine ecosystems, has vast untapped potential across fisheries, aquaculture, maritime transport, tourism, and renewable energy. Africa’s blue economy is projected to contribute over $405 billion by 2030, but Nigeria’s progress has been slowed by weak regulation, environmental degradation, and low investment.

Retired Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ofik, Chairman of the Summit Advisory Committee, expressed optimism about the sector’s prospects. Highlighting the natural assets of his hometown, Ikuru Town, he said the region could rival global tourist destinations with proper infrastructure. “The Niger Delta has so much potential beyond oil. This is a time to come together to collectively reposition our region,” he said.

Summit Director of Africa Partnerships, Tshego Motsoenyane, said participants will also study successful blue economy models from countries such as South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia and Mauritius.

The summit will also feature the launch of the Niger Delta Blue Economy Investment Fund, expected to catalyse new regional development initiatives.

Vanguard News