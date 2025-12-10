Mbappe makes squad to face Man City despite injury concerns

Mbappe

By Enitan Abdultawab

Real Madrid have confirmed the inclusion of Kylian Mbappe in their squad for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Manchester City, despite the French international being a doubt due to injury concerns.

The 26-year-old missed the club’s open training session on Tuesday, with reports in Spain suggesting he has a fractured finger.

He is also reportedly managing a knee issue, but his presence would be a major boost for head coach Xabi Alonso.

Going into this clash versus Pep’s Manchester City, Xabi Alonso’s future at Real Madrid has come under intense scrutiny after the team won just one of their last five La Liga matches, including an embarrassing 2-0 loss at home to Celta Vigo.

Recent forms and predictions have described Alonso’s chances of survival as “slim,” warning that a defeat to City at the Bernabeu on Wednesday could mark the end of his tenure, which began only this summer.

Mbappe has scored 25 goals across La Liga and the Champions League this season, but he went goalless as Real Madrid suffered defeat on Sunday.

Should he fail to start the match or even replicate his form, Xabi Alonso will be banking on the best of Vinicius Junior, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham and others.