Maternal health: Zamfara launches safe delivery initiative to boost services

The Zamfara Ministry of Health launched Safe Delivery Initiative to strengthen maternal and newborn healthcare services across the state.

The launch took place at the Unguwar Dallatu Primary Healthcare Centre, Gusau.

In a speech at the event, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Nafisa Maradun, said the initiative was designed to ensure upgrading delivery rooms, improving antenatal and postnatal care, equipping facilities with essential drugs and skilled birth attendants.

Maradun, represented by the Executive Secretary, State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr Hussaini Yakubu, also said that the initiative aligned with Gov. Dauda Lawal’s “Rescue Mission Agenda,” which prioritises health sector reforms to improve citizen’s wellbeing.

According to him, launching of the programme follows recent recognition of Zamfara as the top-performing state in the North-West at the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge, an achievement the commissioner attributed to sustained investment in the sector.

“This pilot initiative begins with four health facilities in the Gusau and Maru Local Government Areas, with plans to expand to 23 facilities across all 14 LGAs,” he said.

The commissioner acknowledged the support from the partners, including WHO, Acasus, International Rescue Committee, Premier Urgency International, and UNICEF, among others.

She called on stakeholders to continue supporting the programme to reduce birth complications and rebuild community trust in the healthcare system.

The state WHO Coordinator, , Dr Raji Mukhtar, affirmed the organisation’s commitment to continue to support the Zamfara Government as a key development partner.

Mukhtar also expressed WHO’s readiness to collaborate with the state and other partners as the need arose.