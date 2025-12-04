Matawalle driving FG’s defence push, says aide

Matawalle

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has intensified Nigeria’s military modernisation drive through a blend of strategic reforms, local production advances, and high-level international engagements, according to his media aide, Ahmad Dan-Wudil.

In a statement, Dan-Wudil said the minister’s recent initiatives have significantly strengthened the country’s defence posture and expanded cooperation with global security partners.

“The minister’s initiatives have strengthened the country’s defence posture and advanced collaborations with global security partners,” Dan-Wudil said.

He explained that Matawalle represented Nigeria at the IDEF defence exhibition in Istanbul, where he held meetings with international defence leaders to deepen cooperation aimed at boosting counter-terrorism operations and enhancing Nigeria’s integration into global defence networks.

A central focus of the minister’s agenda, the statement noted, is the push for increased local manufacturing of military hardware.

It cited key milestones, including the production of 20 light armoured vehicles by EPAIL Nigeria and the rollout of five Hulk Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles by Proforce Nigeria.

“These additions have enhanced troop protection and strengthened Nigeria’s response to insurgent threats,” Dan-Wudil added.

He also highlighted the deployment of locally made ‘mountain climber’ military motorcycles, which he said have improved the mobility of troops operating in remote and difficult terrain.

He recalled Matawalle’s operational visit to Sokoto, describing it as a defining moment in the Federal Government’s intensified campaign against terrorists and bandits.

“Security forces, acting on the minister’s directive, neutralised several top bandit leaders in the North-West shortly after the visit,” he said.

The aide noted that Matawalle is currently in Cairo attending EDEX 2025, a major defence exhibition featuring more than 450 companies and delegations from over 100 countries. The biennial event showcases global advances across land, sea and air defence technologies and serves as a key platform for military and policy engagement.

According to the minister’s office, the combination of domestic production, operational oversight, and international diplomacy is positioning the Federal Government for stronger defence capability and improved security outcomes nationwide.