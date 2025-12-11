Maritime security, fleet expansion, personnel development defined my tenure – Ogalla

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Navy’s recent gains in maritime security, fleet expansion and personnel development formed the core of the valedictory message delivered by the former Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla,(rtd) as he was formally pulled out of service yesterday, at the NNS QUORRA Parade Ground, Apapa, Lagos.

In his address at the solemn ceremony which brought together past Chiefs of Naval Staff, Service Chiefs as well as serving and retired senior military personnel,Ogalla disclosed that the Navy made measurable progress during his tenure in combating crude oil theft, curbing piracy and strengthening security across critical maritime corridors.

According to him, the Service also expanded its operational footprint, as it took delivery of new platforms and advanced indigenous shipbuilding capacity in response to emerging threats in the maritime domain.

He said: “The Navy strengthened maritime security, expanded its presence and improved its sustainability through enhanced platforms and local shipbuilding efforts. The gains were the product of coordinated actions across commands.”

Noting that the Service’s achievements were driven not by equipment alone but by the dedication of its personnel,Ogalla , praised their resilience, professionalism and loyalty, saying, “Our greatest assets are not ships or equipment, but the men and women who operate them”.

He described the ceremony as the close of a defining chapter that began in 1982 when he enlisted into the Nigerian Navy as a cadet officer. He thanked God for sustaining him throughout his career and paid tribute to officers who died in the line of duty, describing them as “the true heroes of our profession.” Ogalla also expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the confidence reposed in him and the support extended to the Service during his tenure.

He also appreciated his family for enduring the long absences and sacrifices that accompanied military service, saying their support made his journey possible. The former CNS pledged his full support to his successor and expressed confidence that the Navy was on a strong trajectory.

The ceremony, which featured the traditional slow march and pulling-out parade, culminated in the symbolic sailing-out, marking Ogalla’s formal exit from active duty after more than three decades of service to the nation.

Leading the train during the valedictory pull-out parade was the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Waidi Shaibu, and a representative of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sunday Aneke and at least 40 Military generals .

Ratings and officers present extolled the virtues of Vice Admiral Ogalla (rtd.), noting that his tenure stood out for its commitment to personnel welfare, transparency in leadership and an uncommon sense of duty that lifted morale across all formations. Many said he led with a fatherly heart, prioritising the needs of the men and women under his command and ensuring that no cadre was left behind.

Expressing disappointment over his departure, several personnel recalled landmark welfare interventions that eased their burdens during difficult national moments. One of them recounted that during the removal of fuel subsidy, Ogalla approved N25,000 for all personnel and followed it with an additional N25,000 across board,a gesture they described as unprecedented in recent years.