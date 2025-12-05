Marine Surveyors hold project defence, confers fellowship on Ogbonnaya

By Godwin Oritse

The Centre for Marine Surveyors Nigeria (CMSN) has conducted the project defence for its second cohort of Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) students in Marine Surveying, marking another milestone in professional maritime training in the country.



The exercise, which held on the last day of November was conducted in a hybrid format, with candidates presenting either physically or via Zoom. This arrangement enabled students who were offshore or engaged in work assignments to fully participate in the assessment.



A major highlight of the event was the presentation of a Fellowship Certificate to Prof. E. A. Ogbonnaya, who served as the External Examiner for the programme. The certificate was presented by Capt. (Dr.) Ojutalayo Fola, Fellow and Council Member of CMSN, in recognition of Prof. Ogbonnaya’s outstanding contributions to marine surveying education.

Several key stakeholders from CMSN and the Niger Delta University (NDU) attended the event. They included Prof. Odafivwotu Ohwo, Sub-Dean of the Postgraduate School (PGD), NDU; Engr. Capt. Charles Johnson (Ph.D.), Acting Director of the Institute of Maritime Studies; Ms. Lola Olabanjo, Executive Secretary of CMSN; and Engr. Ipaa Bariledum, PGD Project Coordinator, CMSN/NDU, among others.



The PGD programme is jointly run by CMSN in full partnership with the Niger Delta University, which awards the certificates to successful candidates.



Meanwhile, CMSN has announced the commencement of registration for the next PGD intake and has invited interested candidates to apply for admission into the marine surveying programme.