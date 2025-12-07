DettyDecember: I’m young at heart, eager to ‘rock’ Lagos,’ says 54-yr-old American woman

As the buzz around Detty December continues to grow globally, one voice amplifying the excitement this year is that of popular US travel creator, Tomiko Harvey.

Known for inspiring women—especially those above 45—to explore the world boldly, Harvey recently went viral after posting a video about her desire to experience Lagos’ December festivities. The reaction from thousands of women in her age bracket revealed something deeper: a hunger for adventure, a curiosity about Nigeria, and a desire to break age-related stereotypes in travel.

In this interview with Vanguard’s Efosa Taiwo, Harvey speaks about what inspired her viral moment, her hopes for Nigerian tourism, and why age should never limit anyone from enjoying life’s vibrant moments.

What inspired you to make the video?

I did, because I saw how everyone was having such a wonderful time. I saw people who looked like me—it really felt like home. Everyone was having the time of their lives, and I was like, “Has time passed me by? Am I too old to stay out until 12 o’clock the next day, or will I be able to keep up with the young people?”

That brought up a whole conversation around ageism and which city in Africa you should go to if you are of a mature age. People were saying I should go to Cape Town because that’s where older people would probably go, and not Lagos.

I saw how everyone was enjoying themselves, and since Lagos has been on my bucket list for about five years, it was already something I’d been wanting to do.

How did you feel when it went viral?

I would say a lot of women from the US wanted to go. I am a content creator and an influencer for women—I’m over 45, not a millennial or a younger person. I was amazed by all the women my age who said Lagos had been on their bucket list. They wanted to go but were afraid until they had someone to go with. Some people didn’t even know what Detty December was.

So many women from the US wanted to participate. Then I started thinking about the tourism board in Nigeria: how are they reaching people in the US and bringing dollars into the [Nigerian] economy? Because there is a whole population in the US dying to participate.

What is Detty December to you?

It is traveling. It is experiencing a new country I have never been to before. It is the parties, the food, the people. It is dispelling myths.

People in the comments were saying they wanted to go but were afraid—saying “be careful,” saying it might be dangerous. So how do you dispel those myths? It’s about connecting with people. It’s about showing them what it’s like on the ground. It’s being in the moment—dancing, having cocktails, being in rooftop bars, and popping bottles.

Even at 54, I want to pop bottles. It is about all of those things. It is about saying you are not too old to do these things. You limit yourself by saying that. I know I’m young at heart, so for me, it’s about experiencing all of those things and showing my followers that they can come too.

A particular aspect of Nigerian culture you’re excited to explore?

The thing I’m most looking forward to is the culinary experience. That’s where I feel people connect, regardless of where you’re from. Music and food are the two things that build bridges. If the food is good and the music is good, that’s all you need to have a good time. So for me, it’s about the food and music—those are the two things I want to experience more than anything.

What would you say to people—especially older people—who feel they’re too old or too busy to enjoy Detty December?

Even if clubbing isn’t your thing, I still feel that just being there and feeling the energy of a place—whether you’re going with your family or friends—is enough. It’s all about the energy of the destination, and I don’t think age should determine whether you go somewhere.

I remember in the comments people were trying to hook me up with their uncles—and so many marriage proposals! It was crazy.

But I don’t think age should be part of the conversation when you talk about traveling and experiencing new cultures, new destinations, and new things you’ve never done before. You’re only as young as you feel. I feel young and vibrant.

I think this is a good opportunity for the country itself to create a segment for women above 45 who want to come but don’t have anyone to travel with; yet want to experience things. I feel that is a market that needs to be tapped into.

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