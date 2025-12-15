Many terrorists killed, logistics hub destroyed as NAF conducts ‘precision strikes’ in Borno

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it’s attack aircraft on Sunday successfully conducted a precision Air Interdiction (AI) mission at Dabar Masara, a known terrorist location in the Southern Tumbuns, as part of ongoing operations to disrupt terrorist activities and logistics.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, said that during the strikes, several terrorists who had converged on a logistics base hidden under some trees were neutralized and their vehicles destroyed.

He said, “Acting on credible intelligence indicating the presence of a terrorist workshop and sustained movement of armed elements, the Air Component of Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai deployed an integrated force package to conduct coordinated intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions with strike operations.

“Prior ISR missions had revealed repeated terrorist movement within the area, as well as a significant concentration of vehicles concealed under vegetation, confirming the location as an active terrorist logistics hub.

‘On the day of the operation, further surveillance validated the earlier findings, with terrorists observed manoeuvring within the location and around the identified vehicles.

“Following positive identification and in strict adherence to the Rules of Engagement, the targets were engaged

“Post-operation Battle Damage Assessment confirmed that the identified vehicles were destroyed and terrorist elements were neutralised.

“The successful execution of this mission underscores the NAF’s continued commitment to intelligence-driven, precise air operations in support of national efforts to degrade terrorist networks and enhance security across affected regions.”