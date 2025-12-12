Man kills nursing mother, baby over paternity feud in Katsina

Former IGP, Egbetokun

By Ogalah Ibrahim

A 30-year-old nursing mother and her 10-month-old baby were murdered and dumped in a well in Sheme village, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

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The evil deed was reportedly carried out by men involved in a paternity dispute with the deceased.

The Police in Katsina have arrested one of the suspects, Rabi’u, 35, who reportedly confessed to carrying out the killing alongside an accomplice now on the run.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement.

He said the suspects lured the woman with her baby to the outskirts of Sheme village, where they were murdered, burnt and thrown into a well.

According to the Police, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects had been embroiled in a heated paternity dispute with the victim, which allegedly led them to the tragedy.

“The bodies of the victims have been recovered and the suspect is currently in custody,” the statement said. “Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing accomplice.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Shehu, condemned the killing, describing it as “barbaric and inhumane.”

He assured residents that the command would ensure justice is served and that no stone will be left unturned in the investigation.

The Command also appealed to members of the public to volunteer credible information that could lead to the arrest of the second suspect, assuring that such information would be treated with utmost confidentiality.

Police say investigations are ongoing.

Vanguard News