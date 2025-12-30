Man City close to finalising Semenyo transfer from Bournemouth

Bournemouth’s Ghanaian striker #24 Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 15, 2025. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester City have reached the closing stages in agreeing terms with Bournemouth to sign striker, Antonie Semenyo, in a deal worth £65m.

The 25-year-old has been keen on ensuring his future is resolved by January 1st, and with the deal at an advanced stage, negotiations over a potential transfer would likely be completed in the next few days.

Manchester City agreed to match his £65m release clause, while the player’s representatives were in Manchester on Monday to finalise personal terms.

Despite interest in Semenyo from five clubs, including Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham, Man City remain the only club to have made formal contact with Bournemouth as discussions over a transfer continued on Tuesday.

According to sources close to the player, a total agreement is now close with the January transfer window due to open on Thursday.

The 25-year-old has a £65m release clause in his contract, which becomes active on January 1.

The release clause will not be active for the entirety of the transfer window, protecting Bournemouth from a late sale. The clause will only be active until the second week of January, and if Semenyo stays, his release clause will drop in the summer.

Semenyo joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2023 for a fee in excess of £10m. He has scored nine Premier League goals this season.