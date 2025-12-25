Malami’s legal team insists EFCC was served bail order, refutes claims of non-receipt

Malami

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The legal team of former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Chika Malami, has firmly rejected claims by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that it was not served with a court order granting him bail.

The EFCC had reportedly told Vanguard that it did not receive the bail order issued by a competent court in Abuja. However, Malami’s lead counsel, Barrister Abiodun Kolawale, described the claim as false and misleading.

Speaking through Malami’s media aide, Muhammad Bello Doka, Kolawale stated that the court bail order was duly served on the commission a day after it was granted.

According to him, a senior lawyer, Barrister Okutepa, acknowledged receipt of the court order, which, he said, clearly establishes that the EFCC was properly served.

“The bailiff was chased away, but that does not invalidate the service of the court order nor negate the authority of a competent Abuja court. Therefore, the EFCC’s claim is incorrect and far from the truth,” Kolawale said.

He maintained that the bail order remains valid and subsisting, accusing the EFCC of denying its receipt as a pretext to justify Malami’s continued detention.

The legal team reiterated its commitment to ensuring full compliance with the court’s directive and urged the anti-graft agency to respect the rule of law.