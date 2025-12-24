Malami still in EFCC detention despite court order — Aide

Malami

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, who was granted bail by an Abuja High Court in an order dated December 23, 2025, is still being detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), according to his aide.

Bello Doka, the ex-AGF’s media aide, in a statement on Wednesday described the continued detention of Malami as illegal.

He decried the alleged use of the media by the commission to push inaccurate narratives about Malami who had submitted himself for thorough investigations and met the bail conditions stipulated by the EFCC.

“His continued detention in EFCC facility constitute breach of legal procedures and a blatant abuse of office by the commission who are expected to respect and comply with court orders,” Doka said.

“His continued detention puts the commission on a position of an institution parading herself above the law when no Nigerian is above the law.”

Doka said Malami’s media office viewed his further detention after being granted bail by a competent court as infringement of the ex-AGF’s fundamental human rights.

He raised the alarm that the disobedience of a court order by a constitutionally created body like the EFCC will derail democracy and cast doubts on its ability to do justice to all Nigerians.

“Nigerians and the international community should know that the commission chased away bailiff who took the court order to them and continue to detain Malami in arrant disobedience to court,” he said.

Bello challenged the commission to arraign Malami before a competent court and stop the alleged media trial and the spread of false narratives.