Maiduguri Mosque Bombing: Police deploy 1,000 officers to Borno

The Borno State Police Command has deployed more than 1,000 officers across Maiduguri and other strategic locations in the state following Wednesday’s bomb explosion at a mosque that left five people dead and 35 others injured.

The blast occurred on Wednesday evening at the Al-Adum Mosque in the Gamboru Market area of Maiduguri while worshippers were observing the Maghrib prayer.

Speaking on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Nahum Daso, said the command intensified its security arrangements in response to the incident, despite earlier measures already in place.

“Though there were earlier security arrangements, however, with what happened yesterday, we are making it more intense,” Daso said.

He explained that the police, working with other security and emergency response agencies, would maintain a strong presence at worship centres, major streets, flashpoints and recreational facilities throughout the festive period.

“There will be full domination of security personnel at churches, recreational centres, and strategic locations where people are massively going to. We are on standby,” he said.

According to him, the operation is a joint effort involving multiple security agencies.

“It is a joint operation between the police and all emergency and security response teams. The command has deployed over 1,000 personnel within Maiduguri,” Daso added.

The police spokesperson urged residents to continue their lawful activities but advised them to remain vigilant and security-conscious. He called on the public to report suspicious movements or persons to security agencies using designated emergency numbers.

“We call on members of the public to go about their lawful business. But they should be very mindful and careful of their surroundings. Any suspicious person they see around them should be immediately reported,” he said.

Daso also disclosed that security screening would be enforced at worship centres.

“In terms of clearance, any individual going to churches must be properly scanned. And the same thing too for the mosque,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has condemned the attack, describing it as “utterly condemnable, barbaric and inhumane.”

He said the bombing of a place of worship was a desecration of its sanctity, especially during prayers.

“I wish to express my condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in the attack and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” the governor said.

Zulum assured residents that adequate security measures had been put in place to prevent further breaches during the festive season and beyond.

Vanguard News