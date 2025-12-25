Maiduguri Mosque attack: Troops call for extra vigilance at places of worship

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

As Christian faithful observe the 2025 Christmas celebrations, troops of the North East Joint Task Force “Operation HADIN KAI’ (OPHK) have advised members of the public, especially Christians, to remain extra vigilant.

The advice became necessary following the Suicie bomb attack, which took place at Al-Adun Mosque in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital on Christmas Eve, which claimed several lives with over 30 injured.

In a statement signed by the Media Information Officer of the OPHK, Lt. Colonel Sani Uba, said, troops have since intensified surveillance and security measures within Maiduguri and surrounding areas to forestall any further occurrence.

especially at places of worship during the yuletide period.

Parts of the statement read: ” Troops of the North East Joint Task Force “Operation HADIN KAI’ (OPHK) wishes to inform the general public of an explosion incident that occurred at about 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 24 December 2025, at a mosque located within Gamboru Market in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), while Muslim faithfuls were observing evening prayers.

“Preliminary findings indicated the incident was caused by a suspected Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) suicide bomber, who detonated an improvised explosive device, killing himself and 2 civilians on the scene.

“Troops, in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team,other sister security agencies, Borno State Government and NEMA responded promptly, secured, and cordoned off the affected area to prevent further harm and ensure public safety. Casualties were immediately evacuated to the General Hospital and the Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri for prompt medical attention.

“A total of 32 civilians sustained varying degrees of injuries. Regrettably, 2 of the injured civilians were later confirmed dead at the hospital, while 2 others are currently in critical condition. The remaining injured persons are stable and receiving appropriate medical care.

“Troops and other security agencies have since intensified surveillance and security measures within Maiduguri and surrounding areas. Members of the public are advised to remain calm and security conscious especially during the yuletide season.

“The public is also urged to be on the look out for teenagers with suspicious looks. It is advised to avoid crowded places and maintain extra vigilance at religious places, especially churches during the yelutide period. Citizens are urged to promptly report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest security post.

“OPHK commiserates with the families of the deceased and assures the public of its continued commitment to safeguarding lives and property”. Uba explained.