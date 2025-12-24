Maiduguri blast: Zulum calls for vigilance in worship, public places

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has condemned, in strong terms, a suicide attack at Gomboru market mosque in Maiduguri metropolis on Wednesday evening.

A suspected suicide bomber sneaked into the mosque while worshippers were performing the Maghrib prayer, killing five people and injuring 35 others.

Governor Zulum, conveying his profound condolences from the frontline in northern Borno through his Special Adviser on Media, Dauda Iliya, called for increased vigilance and heightened security measures, particularly in places of worship during the festive period.

“I am deeply saddened by the Gamboru mosque suicide attack which occurred on Wednesday evening when worshippers were performing Maghrib prayer, killing 5 people and injuring 35 others. The act is utterly condemnable, barbaric and inhumane,” Zulum said.

He added, “Attacking a place of worship is a desecration of the sanctity of the mosque at a time when Muslim faithful are performing acts of worship.”

“I wish to express my condolences to the families of all those that lost their lives in the attack and pray for the repose of their souls, and for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he stated.

The governor assured that adequate measures have been taken to forestall any security breach during the festive period and beyond.