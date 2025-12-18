LP’s National Convention will hold Feb 28 — Sen Usman

National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman

*Obi, Otti other stakeholders endorse plan

By John Alechenu

Abuja -The Senator Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party, LP, has released a timetable and schedule of activities to herald its preparations for the 2027 general elections.

This was contained in a document dated November 17, 2025, which the party submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, which in turn acknowledged receipt on November 21, 2025.

According to the timetable, the party said its National Convention will hold on February 28, 2026.

Other activities include the inauguration of the National Steering Committee for membership revalidation/new registration and unveiling of the nationwide membership mobilisation drive -Labour Party Connect 10 million Nigerians, which was flagged off on December 17, 2025, and will end on January 10, 2026.

This will be followed by ward congresses on January 13, 2026, Local Government Congresses on January 17, State Congresses on January 24, and Zonal Congresses scheduled to hold on January 31.

The Interim National Chairman of the party, Senator Nenadi Usman, in an address at the inauguration of the steering committee for the revalidation and registration of new members in Abuja, yesterday, appealed to Nigerians to join the Labour Party in its bid to rescue Nigeria’s democracy.

She said: “As we are all aware, our party, like many opposition political platforms in Nigeria, has, in recent times, passed through a period of intense challenges and distractions.

“I am pleased to state that the majority of these issues have been decisively resolved by the courts, while the few remaining matters are still before the judiciary. We remain confident that they too will soon be conclusively settled in the interest of justice and democracy.

“As we prepare to enter the election season next year, the Labour Party considers it both necessary and strategic to reposition, reorganise, and strengthen itself for the bigger responsibilities and opportunities that lie ahead.

“It is in furtherance of this objective that we are formally launching this membership revalidation and registration exercise today.”

The LP Chairman noted that since assuming office, expanding and consolidating the membership base of the party has remained one of her foremost priorities.

She, expressed regret that the aforementioned challenges delayed the timely commencement of this exercise.

“However, with the launch today and the newly approved timetable, I am confident that we will not only recover lost ground but emerge stronger, more united, and better prepared for the task ahead,” Usman added.

She urged all existing members of the party to take full advantage of the exercise to revalidate their membership, while inviting Nigerians of goodwill to “seize this opportunity to register and formally become members of the Labour Party.”

Senator Usman assured Nigerians that the party under her leadership remains steadfast in its commitment to serving as a credible, people-driven political alternative.

Interim National Secretary of the Party, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, who swore in members of national steering committee, charged members to discharge their responsibilities dispassionately.

He also pointed out that at least 10 million Nigerians are expected to be fully registered by the end of the exercise.