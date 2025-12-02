LP Crisis: Abure fights back, says congresses a huge success

…Moves to Vacate Court Order Barring Abia from Exercise

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Julius Abure faction of the Labour Party (LP) has described its nationwide congresses, which began at the ward level on Tuesday, as a huge success, except in Abia State where an interim court injunction stalled the process.

According to the party, the ward congresses commenced on December 2, while the Local Government Congresses are scheduled for Thursday, December 4, and the State Congresses will hold on Saturday, December 6, at party headquarters across the states.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Obiora Ifoh, in Abuja.

He explained that the Abia State Congress was put on hold after a State High Court restrained the party from proceeding pending the determination of charges filed against the state leadership.

“Though the party resolved to comply with the order, even though the court lacks jurisdiction, our legal department has taken steps to vacate the injunction. This will enable Abia State to hold its Congress at a later date,” Ifoh said.

He added that supervision teams sent by the national leadership reported positive outcomes on the progress of congresses nationwide.

At its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on November 28, attended by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the party resolved to reposition itself by ensuring that leaders emerge democratically and in accordance with the electoral law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ifoh urged Nigerians to embrace the party ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying, “We are repositioning to improve our capacity to drive the leadership of this great nation soonest.”

He also warned against the activities of “fifth columnists” within the party who seek to destabilize its unity. “Publishing false statements or rumors, including claims that a court has cancelled Labour Party congresses nationwide, is a crime under Section 59 of the Criminal Code Act. Such acts can attract serious consequences,” he said.

The party reiterated its determination to move forward, stating that it will leave behind anyone unwilling to align with its pace of progress.

The statement comes amid ongoing disputes with the Interim National Working Committee led by Senator Nenadi Usman, which had submitted an alternative list of party leaders to INEC, claiming it represented the authentic leadership.