‘Losing you is pain’, Super Falcons’ Nnadozie mourns loss of brother

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is mourning the loss of her brother, who passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2025.

The Nigerian international shared her grief in a heartfelt social media post, writing:

“Forever in my heart, big brother. Your laughter echoes in my soul. The bond we shared can’t be broken by time or distance. Your spirit guides us. Losing you is a pain like no other, but I’ll honor your life by living mine with courage. Every star holds your light; every memory, a treasure. My rock, my friend, my guide. Rest easy, my brother.”

Nnadozie, who has been a key figure in Nigeria’s women’s national football team, expressed the depth of her sorrow while celebrating the bond she shared with her late brother.

Her tribute highlights both the pain of loss and the enduring memories that loved ones leave behind.

Friends, family, and fans have extended their condolences, recognizing the difficult time for the goalkeeper as she continues to honor her brother’s memory.