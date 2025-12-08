Life is empty, my wife’s death exposes futility of power – Rep. Abiante

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

ABUJA — Awaji-Inombek Dagomie Abiante, the member representing Andoni/Opobo–Nkoro Federal Constituency of Rivers State in the House of Representatives, has said the death of his wife, Agnes Nwakaego Abiante, reinforced his belief that life and political power are ultimately empty.

Speaking at a Service of Songs held in Abuja in her honour, Abiante reflected on the futility of worldly pursuits, stating, “Life is empty. Even politics is empty. Her death re-emphasises that life is empty… It should lead those of us, especially those who wield political power, to understand the futility of it all.”

The lawmaker described his late wife as humble, kind, peaceful, and accessible to all, noting her role as a stabilising force at home that enabled him to serve effectively in parliament. He also highlighted her independence, saying she was an entrepreneur and tailor who worked with her hands and was not dependent on him.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, who attended with several lawmakers, described Mrs. Abiante as a quiet but powerful influence in her husband’s life. He praised her ability to guide a strong-willed husband with patience and soft counsel. “She must have been a lioness in her quiet spirit,” Kalu said.

Chairman of the House Committee on Customs, Leke Abejide, who served alongside Abiante, said the lawmaker had kept the severity of his wife’s illness private, even from colleagues. He praised Mrs. Abiante’s character and the devotion her husband showed throughout her illness.

The couple’s daughter, Esther Awajiokanuche Abiante, described her mother as her confidant and greatest supporter. “She was the nicest woman I’ve ever known… She still is, to me, in my heart and how I remember her. She’s everything to me, and she always will be,” Esther said.

The Service of Songs was attended by lawmakers and dignitaries, who paid tribute to Mrs. Abiante’s life and influence. The family expressed gratitude for the support and assured that the late lawmaker’s wife would be laid to rest in Rivers State.

Abiante’s reflections serve as a poignant reminder of the transient nature of power and the enduring value of family, love, and humility.